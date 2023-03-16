Video: Danny Murphy desperate for Liverpool to now sign 24-year-old PL star

With Liverpool having tumbled out of the Champions League against Real Madrid on Wednesday night, former Reds star, Danny Murphy, has suggested Jurgen Klopp goes after one highly-rated 24-year-old Premier League star in the summer.

The Telegraph note that Mason Mount’s contract negotiations with Chelsea are at a stalemate, and that has seen interest in the player from both Manchester clubs and Liverpool.

Speaking on talkSPORT with Jim White and Simon Jordan, it was clear that Murphy thought his former employers should be in the conversation.

“I think he’s a super talent, Mason Mount. And I think he’s a really good character as well,” he said.

“I’m on board with him, I love everything about him. I would be desperately trying to get him to my club if I was Liverpool or Man U.”