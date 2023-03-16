(Video) Divin Mubama scores first-ever senior goal for West Ham with a back heel finish

West Ham United have now put clear daylight between themselves and opponents AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

The Hammers picked up a 2-0 win in the first leg away from home and they are now 4-0 up at home in the second leg. The Londoners are firm favourites to go through to the quarter-finals of the competition unless there is a major collapse.

Gianluca Scamacca handed West Ham the lead midway through the first half and Jarrod Bowen added to their advantage with a quickfire brace early on in the second half.

DIVIN MUBAMA ???????(2004) SCORES HIS FIRST EVER SENIOR GOAL WITH A FILTHY BACK-HEEL FINISH!!! ?pic.twitter.com/nZk3HlMHSQ — Football Report (@FootballReprt) March 16, 2023

Divin Mubama replaced the West Ham winger in the 55th minute and he has found the back of the net ten minutes later to put his side 6-0 up on aggregate.