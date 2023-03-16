(Video) Divin Mubama scores first-ever senior goal for West Ham with a back heel finish

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United have now put clear daylight between themselves and opponents AEK Larnaca in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

The Hammers picked up a 2-0 win in the first leg away from home and they are now 4-0 up at home in the second leg. The Londoners are firm favourites to go through to the quarter-finals of the competition unless there is a major collapse.

Gianluca Scamacca handed West Ham the lead midway through the first half and Jarrod Bowen added to their advantage with a quickfire brace early on in the second half.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Danny Murphy desperate for Liverpool to now sign 24-year-old PL star
(Video) Jarrod Bowen scores his second goal with a sensational header
(Video) Jarrod Bowen doubles West Ham lead, Hammers 4-0 up on aggregate

Divin Mubama replaced the West Ham winger in the 55th minute and he has found the back of the net ten minutes later to put his side 6-0 up on aggregate.

More Stories Divin Mubama

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.