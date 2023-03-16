(Video) Gianluca Scamacca gives West Ham the lead against AEK Larnaca

West Ham United have one foot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League now.

The Hammers have been handed an early lead by Gianluca Scamacca in the second leg of the tie. The Italian found the back of the net in the 22nd minute to put the Hammers 3-0 up on aggregate.

The Premier League outfit won the first leg 2-0 away from home and they were overwhelming favourites heading into this contest.

Scamacca has had a difficult season so far and the goal against Larnaca will give him a huge confidence boost. The Italian came close to scoring a wonder goal in the opening minutes of the game as well.

West Ham will look to add to their advantage and pick up a comprehensive home win over their opponents now.