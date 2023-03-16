With Arsenal leading their Europa League tie against Sporting 3-2 on aggregate thanks to a thumping first half finish from Granit Xhaka, it was going to take something special for the visitors to get back in the game, and Pedro Goncalves’ strike from near halfway was just that.
As the ball broke to him, he didn’t hesitate to try an audacious shot after seeing Aaron Ramsdale off his line.
The ball fizzed into the net and silenced the Emirates crowd apart from the corner that housed ecstatic Sporting supporters.
Goal!
