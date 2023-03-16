(Video) Jarrod Bowen doubles West Ham lead, Hammers 4-0 up on aggregate

West Ham United are another step closer to reaching the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Hammers were handed the lead midway through the first half when Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca found the back of the net against AEK Larnaca.

Jarrod Bowen has now doubled that advantage early on in the second half. The West Ham winger found the back of the net in the 47th minute to put his side 2-0 up in the second leg at home.

West Ham had picked up a 2-0 win away from home in the first leg and the Premier League side are now 4-0 up on aggregate. Given the fact that the visitors are down to 10 men, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Londoners piled further misery on their opponents.