(Video) Jarrod Bowen scores his second goal with a sensational header

West Ham United are now 3-0 up in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

The Hammers are now surely into the quarter-finals of the competition with a 5-0 lead on aggregate

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca handed the Hammers the lead midway through the first half and Jarrod Bowen doubled their advantage in the 47th minute. The West Ham winger has now scored his second of the game with a looping header moments after his first goal.

This is SOME header ? Jarrod Bowen now has 2 goals in 3 minutes… #UECL pic.twitter.com/p9B93oP1dP — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2023

Bowen is now West Ham’s top scorer in European competitions.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men at the stroke of halftime because of a red card and the Hammers will look to add to their advantage and score more goals before the end of the game.