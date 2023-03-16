(Video) Jarrod Bowen scores his second goal with a sensational header

West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are now 3-0 up in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout rounds.

The Hammers are now surely into the quarter-finals of the competition with a 5-0 lead on aggregate

Italian striker Gianluca Scamacca handed the Hammers the lead midway through the first half and Jarrod Bowen doubled their advantage in the 47th minute. The West Ham winger has now scored his second of the game with a looping header moments after his first goal.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Jarrod Bowen doubles West Ham lead, Hammers 4-0 up on aggregate
Pundit’s nod to 24-year-old Liverpool superstar potentially being finished at the club
Manchester United plot swap deal to sign 26-year-old, Ten Hag a huge fan

Bowen is now West Ham’s top scorer in European competitions.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men at the stroke of halftime because of a red card and the Hammers will look to add to their advantage and score more goals before the end of the game.

More Stories Jarrod Bowen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.