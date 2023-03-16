Video: Liverpool’s van Dijk should’ve done this in last season’s Champions League final

Even though Liverpool tumbled out of the Champions League to Real Madrid this week, it’s clear that Virgil van Dijk has learnt something since last year’s final.

During the game in Paris, the Dutchman had a number of chances to try and stop a cross coming in, but he was unable to prevent the ball finding its way to Vinicius Junior for what turned out to be the winner.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Arsenal’s Martinelli fluffs his lines in penalty shoot-out and Sporting take full advantage Exclusive: Man United and Chelsea given huge warning over Pavard pursuit Photo: Kim Kardashian spotted watching Arsenal’s Europa League tie at the Emirates

In this week’s fixture, an almost identical pattern of play from Real saw the defender stand tall and stick out a boot to send the ball out of play and clear of danger.