Video: Liverpool’s van Dijk should’ve done this in last season’s Champions League final

Even though Liverpool tumbled out of the Champions League to Real Madrid this week, it’s clear that Virgil van Dijk has learnt something since last year’s final.
During the game in Paris, the Dutchman had a number of chances to try and stop a cross coming in, but he was unable to prevent the ball finding its way to Vinicius Junior for what turned out to be the winner.
In this week’s fixture, an almost identical pattern of play from Real saw the defender stand tall and stick out a boot to send the ball out of play and clear of danger.
Van Dijk should of done this in the final last year
pic.twitter.com/yqM5k7K5Ug
— – (@PassLikeThiago) March 16, 2023