Video: Sheikh Jassim’s delegation arrive at Man United training ground

Manchester United FC
As part of their due diligence before potentially firming up their offer to buy the club, a high-powered delegation on behalf of Sheikh Jassim arrived at Man United’s Carrington training ground this afternoon.

It is the first of two tours around the various parts of the club in two days, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his delegation expected to be afforded the same courtesy on Friday.

Although the Glazer family still hold the upper hand in negotiations, Man United supporters will surely be hoping that either bid is successful in order that they can look forward to a bright future.

Pictures from Sky Sports News

