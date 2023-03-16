Video: Xhaka thumps home vital Arsenal opener against Sporting

Thursday night’s Europa League tie between Arsenal and Sporting had begun in a lively fashion with both sides playing their part, and it was the Gunners who eventually took the lead thanks to a thumping striker from Granit Xhaka.
The Swiss was on hand to deliver a vital goal for Mikel Arteta’s side as the north Londoners look to progress to the quarter finals of European football’s secondary competition.
In what had been a very open game to that point, the goal came at the perfect time to settle any nerves.
A captain's contribution ?
Granit Xhaka comes up with a big goal for Arsenal and The Emirates is rocking.#UEL pic.twitter.com/UIMewlYGEb
Arsenal take the lead on aggregate over Sporting thanks to this Xhaka goal!
(via @CBSSportsGolazo) | #UEL pic.twitter.com/fz7iCxT3Nk
