Video: Xhaka thumps home vital Arsenal opener against Sporting

Thursday night’s Europa League tie between Arsenal and Sporting had begun in a lively fashion with both sides playing their part, and it was the Gunners who eventually took the lead thanks to a thumping striker from Granit Xhaka.

The Swiss was on hand to deliver a vital goal for Mikel Arteta’s side as the north Londoners look to progress to the quarter finals of European football’s secondary competition.

In what had been a very open game to that point, the goal came at the perfect time to settle any nerves.

A captain's contribution ? Granit Xhaka comes up with a big goal for Arsenal and The Emirates is rocking.#UEL pic.twitter.com/UIMewlYGEb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and NBC Sports Soccer/CBS Sports Golazo