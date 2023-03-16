To many in the English game, the name Will Still probably won’t mean a great deal, but the Reims manager, who is gaining huge popularity thanks to a stunning run of results, may be willing to take over at West Ham if the vacancy arises.

Just 30 years of age, Still has overseen a run of 19 unbeaten games in the French league, something he detailed to talkSPORT’s Andy Goldstein and Darren Bent during a live radio phone-in interview.

Goldstein mischievously also asked if Still would be willing to take over at West Ham should David Moyes be sacked or left of his own accord.

Despite being Belgian born, Still is a Hammers fan, and he simply said “I’d have a think about it” in response.