Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move away from the Italian club at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season and he could be sold for a reasonable price. The Italian outfit will not want to lose him on a free transfer in 2024.

A report from Fichajes claims that Premier League clubs Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping tabs on his situation and it remains to be seen whether the two Premier League clubs come forward with a concrete proposal in the summer.

Arsenal need to bring in a reliable partner for Thomas Partey and the 28-year-old Lazio midfielder would be a superb acquisition. The Serbian international is one of the best box-to-box midfielders in European football and he could improve the Gunners immensely in the middle of the park.

Milinkovic-Savic will add a defensive cover, drive and goals to Mikel Arteta’s midfield. The 28-year-old has contributed to 6 goals and 8 assists across all competitions this season.

The midfielder is at the peak of his career right now and Arsenal would do well to secure his services.

Similarly, Manchester United need to bring in an upgrade on Scott McTominay and the 28-year-old Serbian would be a superb addition.

Erik ten Hag will be hoping to challenge for the league title next year and he will need top-class players like Milinkovic-Savic to bridge the gap with clubs like Manchester City.