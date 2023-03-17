Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

A report from Calcio Mercato claims that Arsenal and Manchester United are currently leading the chase for the 23-year-old striker who is on the radar of German champions Bayern Munich as well.

Vlahovic has not been at his best this season and Juventus could be open to selling him for the right price at the end of the season. The Serbian has 11 goals and 4 assists across all competitions and the Italian giants value him at €90 million.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Manchester United are prepared to spend that kind of money on him.

Vlahovic was regarded as one of the most promising attackers in Europe prior to his move to Juventus and he has the potential to develop into a top-class striker.

Arsenal have Gabriel Jesus as the only striker at their disposal and the Gunners will have to add more depth and quality to that department. The 23-year-old Serbian could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

However, Vlahovic is likely to demand regular first-team action and it remains to be seen how Mikel Arteta accommodates him and Jesus in the starting lineup if the transfer goes through.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been overly reliant on Marcus Rashford for goals this season and the England international needs more help up front. Vlahovic could be the ideal player to lead the line for the Red Devils next season with Rashford playing in his natural role as the left-sided forward.

Both teams will be hoping to challenge for major trophies next year and they could certainly use a proven goalscorer like Vlahovic in their ranks.