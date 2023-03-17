Bellingham fee revealed as Man United join Liverpool in race for superstar

Ahead of the summer transfer window, the noise surrounding Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham is reaching a crescendo, with Man United now joining Liverpool in registering their interest in the player.

At 19 years of age, Bellingham already looks one of the most accomplished players in his position, and has even been handed the captain’s armband on occasions for the Bundesliga outfit.

Tall, strong and physical, he has all of the attributes to become an all-time great in his position, both for club and country. Ten goals and six assists as well as eight man-of-the-match performances, per WhoScored, hint at his incredible talent.

His next destination hasn’t yet been decided though it’s believed he’ll have no shortage of takers. That said, now that his transfer fee is known, that may rule one or two suitors out of the race.

According to The Telegraph, any club wanting Bellingham to represent them from next season will have to stump up a minimum of £110m, a new record for a British player and what would be a new transfer record paid by a British club.

That hasn’t stopped Man United from joining Liverpool in the race say The Telegraph, though the Red Devils would surely need to have found a solution to their current ownership issues before entering the transfer window at that level.

From Bellingham’s perspective, he can be calm about where he wishes to play his football from 2023/24.

The choice of a number of different projects could appeal for a variety of different reasons and it’s sure to be a busy summer in that regard for the England international.