Champions League draw: Guardiola gets nightmare Man City draw and Chelsea visit champions Real Madrid

After the Champions League Round of 16 ties had been concluded in midweek, Nyon in Switzerland was the setting for Friday’s draw which pitched the last eight teams remaining in the competition against each other.

All of the eight would know, once drawn, not only who they would get to face in the quarter final, but also in a potential semi-final and final should they make it that far.

The draw was dominated by teams from Serie A, with Napoli and both AC and Inter Milan qualifying.

The Premier League had two representatives in the form of Manchester City and Chelsea, whilst Spain’s sole representative were the holders and last season’s winners, Real Madrid.

German heavyweights, Bayern Munich, also found themselves in the hat along with outsiders, Benfica.

Pep Guardiola’s potential nightmare came true as his current side, Man City were paired with his old side Bayern Munich.

Graham Potter’s season just got harder with his Chelsea side drawn away at holders, Real Madrid, in the first leg. The Blues could also potentially meet City in the semis, in a repeat of the 2021 final.

Quarter Final Draw

Real Madrid v Chelsea

Internazionale v Benfica

Man City v Bayern Munich

AC Milan v Napoli

Semi-Final Draw

AC Milan or Napoli v Internazionale or Benfica

Real Madrid or Chelsea v Man City or Bayern Munich

Final

Winners of semi final 2 v Winners of semi final 1