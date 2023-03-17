Chelsea, Newcastle, Man Utd linked with La Liga star who will cost €50m

Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

The 25-year-old has been an important player for Barcelona this season but we will be entering the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the season and the Spanish club are yet to sign an extension with him. Dembele has 8 goals and 7 assists to his name this season.

There have been speculations surrounding this long-term future at the Spanish club and the player is reportedly on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle united.

A report from Calciomercato.It claims that the winger has a €50 million release clause in his contract and the three Premier League clubs are monitoring his situation.

Newcastle could definitely use more quality in the wide areas, especially with players like Allan Saint-Maximin underperforming this season. Dembele would be a massive upgrade on his compatriot and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle are prepared to trigger his release clause. If they manage to secure Champions League qualification, there is no reason why they cannot attract top players like Dembele.

Meanwhile Manchester United recently signed Antony and they already have Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford at their disposal. Furthermore, talented young winger Alejandro Garnacho has been a useful squad player for Erik ten Hag as well. It would be quite surprising if the Red Devils decided to move for another winger.

The same applies to Chelsea who have recently signed Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke during the January transfer window. It seems that Newcastle could have a clear run at the 25-year-old Frenchman and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.