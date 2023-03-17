Crystal Palace chairman makes ‘difficult decision’ that will send shockwaves around Selhurst Park

With only 12 games to go in the 2022/23 Premier League season, Crystal Palace chairman, Steve Parish, has made a monumental decision that could affect the Selhurst Park outfit for the current campaign.

The south Londoners haven’t won a match since the turn of the year, their last victory coming on the final day of 2022, per WhoScored.

Since then, Patrick Vieira has overseen a poor return of seven losses and five draws, and that was always going to end in his sacking at some point.

The axe fell early on Friday morning when Palace released a statement on their official website:

‘Crystal Palace Football Club can confirm that Patrick Vieira has left his post as First Team Manager,’ it read.

‘Three members of Patrick’s coaching staff – Osian Roberts, Kristian Wilson and Saïd Aïgoun – have also left the club.

‘Chairman Steve Parish said: “It is with enormous regret that this difficult decision has been made. Ultimately, results in recent months have placed us in a precarious league position and we felt a change is necessary to give us the best chance of retaining Premier League status.

‘That said, Patrick’s impact since joining us in the summer of 2021 has been significant, and he is held in the highest regard by myself, and all of his colleagues. He led the team to a Wembley FA Cup semi-final and respectable 12th placed finish last season playing some exciting football, which was a challenging and crucial campaign for the club given the changes we made to the squad prior to his arrival.

‘Patrick has given his all to the club, and we all thank him and his team for their service.

‘We also wish Patrick, Osian, Kristian and Saïd the very best for their futures.’

The process to appoint a new manager is underway, and we will provide an update in due course. Dean Kiely will remain as goalkeeping coach.

Given the stage at which Parish has made his move, one has to say that it’s a brave but possibly necessary one.

If he’s able to quickly bring in a replacement for the final dozen games, there’s a chance that Palace can keep their heads above water and look to build again from the summer onwards.

Not doing anything left open the possibility that the south Londoners would be dragged into a relegation battle.

At present, they look relatively healthy in 12th position, but they remain only three points off the bottom three.

Their recent form hadn’t indicate the upturn required, so Parish was left with little option but to act quickly and decisively.