Crystal Palace eyeing up a move for former Bundesliga manager

Crystal Palace recently sacked manager Patrick Vieira after a series of disappointing performances and the Premier League side could end up appointing Lucien Favre as his replacement.

The Crystal Palace chairman Steven Parish highly rates Favre as per Guardian and it remains to be seen whether the Eagles can convince him to take over at the London club.

Favre has impressed at clubs like Borussia Dortmund and Borussia Monchengladbach in the past and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Crystal Palace.

Despite the poor performances this season, Palace have a talented young squad at their disposal and Favre might be able to get the best out of the team.

The Eagles have the quality to push for a top-half finish and it remains to be seen whether they can finish the season strongly and bring in a quality manager at the end of the season.

Vieira has put together a talented young core of players at the club and Favre will be hoping to build towards a bright future with them.