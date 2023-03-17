After the Round of 16 ties in the Europa Conference League had been settled, Friday saw the draw for the quarter finals and semi-finals.
As usual, UEFA’s Nyon headquarters in Switzerland was the setting, and the sole English representative in the competition, West Ham, fresh from their 10th successive victory to get them to the quarter final stage, were eager to see who their next opponents were.
Anderlecht, AZ Alkmaar, Basel, Nice, Fiorentina, Gent and Lech Poznan were the other teams in the draw and those who stand in the Hammers way of going all the way.
Ex-Liverpool star, Vladimir Smicer, was chosen to draw the names out of the bowl, with the Hammers facing a trip to Belgium to face Gent.
Were they to progress, they’ll face the winners of AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht.
Quarter Final Draw
Lech Poznan v Fiorentina
Gent v West Ham
AZ Alkmaar v Anderlecht
Basel v Nice
Semi-Final Draw
Lech Poznan or Fiorentina v Basel or Nice
Gent or West Ham v AZ Alkmaar or Anderlecht
Final
Winners of semi-final 1 v Winners of semi-final 2