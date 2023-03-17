Europa League draw: Straight back to Seville for Man United with possible semi against Juventus

After the Round of 16 ties in the Europa League had been settled, Friday saw the draw for the quarter finals and semi-finals in the competition.
UEFA’s Nyon headquarters in Switzerland was the setting, with Manchester United eagerly awaiting their fate.
With Arsenal having been dispatched by Sporting on Thursday evening, Erik ten Hag’s side could have faced the Portuguese or anyone of Juventus, Sevilla, Feyenoord, Roma, Union Saint Gilloise or Bayer Leverkusen.
As it turned out, the Red Devils were first out of the pot, drawn by Zoltan Gera, and they were paired with serial winners of the competition, Sevilla, meaning an immediate return to the Spanish city.
If they’re able to progress, they’ll face either Arsenal’s conquerors, Sporting, or Italian giants, Juventus.
Quarter Final Draw
Manchester United v Sevilla
Juventus v Sporting
Bayer Leverkusen v Union Saint Gilloise
Feyenoord v Roma
Semi-Final Draw
Juventus or Sporting v Manchester United or Sevilla
Feyenoord or Roma v Bayer Leverkusen or Union Saint Gilloise
Final
Winners of semi-final 1 v Winners of semi-final 2