Gabby Agbonlahor has blasted new Leeds boss Javi Gracia for not using Wilfried Gnonto.

The young striker has been benched the past few games despite being one of the best players for Leeds this season and has already contributed with four goals.

Agbonlahor stated that the forward must be in the lineup for the Whites to “have the best chance of staying up”.

“I think he can be the one to get them out of this. I can’t believe he’s on the bench.

“He’s a top player. He might not be on Raphinha’s level just yet, as he’s only 19 – but he’s got that directness, that scary pace.

“He could do better with his final ball or with his finishing – but that will only get better and better in the future.

“I can see him being at that Raphinha level in the next couple of seasons.

“Leeds need him. He can turn up and produce big goals and big performances.

“It’s going to be a real battle, but for them to have the best chance of staying up – he has to be in that Leeds team. There’s no doubt about it.” – said Agbonlahor.