Gifted England international midfielder is Newcastle’s summer transfer priority

However Newcastle’s 2022/23 Premier League season ends up, there has been a progression across the campaign for Eddie Howe’s side, but in order to continue that progression more big name signings need to be made this summer, with one England international now a priority target for the Magpies.

Though the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) might be expected to provide Howe with whatever funds necessary to take his squad to the next level, throwing cash at players just because they can benefits nobody.

Howe is known to be a real student of the game and if it’s a choice between a big name or a player Howe knows will fit his system perfectly, he’ll always pick the latter.

Thankfully, in Leicester and England star, James Maddison, the Newcastle manager gets the best of both worlds.

Not only is Maddison the most creative of attacking midfielders, adept at feeding his strikers as well as providing to be decisive himself (nine goals and five assists per WhoScored), he’s the type of dogged, hardworking player (as seven yellow cards would attest) that Howe loves.

It’s therefore no surprise to understand that the Foxes stalwart has become the Magpies priority transfer target this summer according to the I paper.

The outlet suggest the player now wants regular Champions League football as well as to be able to represent his country more than he has to this point.

He’s unlikely to be able to do either were he to stay with Leicester, who are languishing in 16th position in the Premier League.