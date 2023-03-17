As effervescent and positive as he may have been both on the sidelines and during interviews, Jesse Marsch’s time at Leeds United was doomed to failure, and one former player has lifted the lid on some behind the scenes goings on by hinting he was forced out of the club by the American.

Marsch couldn’t halt the Yorkshire club’s slide down the Premier League table, with Javi Gracia now charged with picking up the pieces of the former’s disastrous reign.

With 12 games left to play, the Spaniard has the unenviable task of getting Leeds out of and away from the relegation zone.

At present, the club find themselves second from bottom on 23 points, however, Crystal Palace, currently in 12th place, only have 27.

Any sort of unbeaten run at this stage could be a God send for the club, but they’ll have to do it without the talents of Mateusz Klich.

In an interview with WP SportoWefakty, the Polish star admitted he was angered by the treatment he received in the final few months of his Leeds career.

“I wanted to finish my contract at Leeds and leave in one and a half years,” he said.

“Before the season, I knew that I would not be a starting player and I would be coming from the bench. I agreed to the role and was curious myself how I would handle it. I like to play football and I want to do it as often as possible.

“For the first few games it still looked good, I felt OK. After that we started to play very poorly and I think I should have had a few chances from the first minute of the game. However, I didn’t get any, which I was angry about.

“I saw that the coach was messing with the squad, throwing other players in different positions, and not taking me into account at all.”

It was clear how much the fans and the club meant to Klich, who admitted how emotional he was after leaving.

“I’m not used to moving and changing clubs. I cried a lot, especially when people wrote to me,” he added.

“The fans asked me not to leave.”

Whether the decisions made come back to haunt Leeds will only be known in 12 games time.