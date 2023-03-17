Leeds United manager Tyler Adams is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Injury expert Ben Dinnery has claimed that the American International is likely to return at the start of April but he could also end up missing the remainder of the campaign if it is a serious injury.

He told Give Me Sport, “Ideally, we’re looking at something maybe in early April, but again, just given the nature of that injury, you need to make sure that you when they come back, they stay back and they don’t suffer any kind of recurrence or re-injury that will rule them out of the campaign.”

Leeds are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League and they cannot afford to lose a key player like Adams for the remainder of the season.

Javi Gracia is yet to confirm the true extent of the injury and the Leeds fans will be hoping that the defensive midfielder can return to action soon.

Adams has been a key player for leads this season and his absence will be a devastating blow for them. Leeds will be desperate to preserve their status as a top-flight club and it remains to be seen whether they can improve on their recent performances and grind out a few important results in the coming weeks.

There is no doubt that the Whites have a talented squad at their disposal and it remains to be seen whether Gracia can get the best out of his players in the upcoming games.

The former Watford manager has been appointed on a short-term deal and he will be hoping to convince the club hierarchy of his qualities and secure a long-term contract at Elland Road.