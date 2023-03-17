Liverpool are interested in signing the Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

The 20-year-old Dutchman joined the German club at the start of the season in a deal worth around €25 million but he has found it difficult to hold down a regular starting spot under Julian Nagelsmann.

Gravenberch is regarded as one of the most promising young midfield talents in European football and he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development and fulfil his immense potential. The 20-year-old has started just one league game for the German outfit this season.

A report from Fichajes claims that Liverpool are now closing in on the signing of the midfielder and they are in advanced talks with the German club regarding a summer transfer.

The Reds are set to lose players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner on free transfers at the end of the season and Jurgen Klopp needs to bring in multiple midfield reinforcements. Gravenberch could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

Also, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have been quite poor this season and the Reds need a defensive midfielder like Gravenberch who can push the first-teamers to improve.

The 20-year-old has the potential to thrive in the Premier League and working under a world-class coach like Klopp could help him regain his form and confidence next season.

Furthermore, Bayern Munich are unlikely to be able to make a profit on him because of his situation at the club and the Reds might be able to snap him up on a bargain.