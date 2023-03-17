Manchester United continue to be linked with a move for the South Korean defender Kim Min-Jae.

A report from Fichajes claims that Manchester United have shown an interest in signing the 26-year-old centre-back at the end of the season.

The defender joined Napoli at the start of the season and he has established himself as a key player for the Italian club. The South Korean international has helped Napoli reach the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the Italian giants are currently on top of the league table as well.

It seems highly unlikely that Napoli will want to sanction his departure anytime soon and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United can convince the player and his club in the coming months.

The Red Devils need to add more depth at the back and Min-Jae could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his career and he is likely to improve the Red Devils defensively. Players like Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire have been linked with moves away from Manchester United at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag cannot afford to go into the new season with Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez as his only defenders. The Dutchman will have to bring in more quality at the back and Min-Jae certainly fits the profile.

Napoli have a reputation for being a difficult club to negotiate with and they are likely to demand a premium for his services.

That said, the player has a release clause in his contract worth around €45 million which can only be triggered during a period of 15 days in the summer. If Manchester United can act swiftly, they could sign him for a reasonable fee.