Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund defender Raphael Guerreiro at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Portuguese international will be a free agent in the summer and Dortmund have not agreed on an extension with him. Guerreiro is set to leave as a free agent and Newcastle are hoping to snap him up on a bargain.

It is no secret that the Magpies need to bring in a quality left-back at the end of the season.

They have been using Dan Burn as the left-back this season but the experienced defender is more suited to a central role. The signing of Guerreiro will allow Burn to play in his natural position and it would strengthen Newcastle as a defensive unit.

The Magpies have had one of the best defensive units in the Premier League this season and they will be hoping to improve further. The 29-year-old Dortmund defender has proven himself for his club and country and he could be a quality acquisition for Newcastle, especially on a free transfer.

The defender is experienced enough to adapt to English football and he has the qualities Newcastle are currently lacking. Burn has been quite underwhelming going forward and Guerreiro would add a new dimension to their attack.