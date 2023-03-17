Newcastle linked with UCL quarterfinalist with 16 goal contributions this season

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Napoli midfielder Piotr Zielinski.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for Napoli since joining the club and he has helped them climb to the top of the Italian league table this season. Gianluca Di Marzio claims (h/t SportWitness) the Magpies could make a move for him in the summer.

Meanwhile, the Italians have been quite impressive in the European competitions as well and they have reached the quarter-finals of the Champions league.

Zielinski has been an important player for Luciano Spalletti this season and the Polish international has 7 goals and 9 assists to his name across all competitions. The midfielder is in his peak years and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can lure him to the Premier League.

If the Magpies manage to secure Champions League qualification, they could be an attractive destination for most players. They have an ambitious project at their disposal and they are one of the richest clubs in the world. They will be able to offer the Napoli midfielder a lucrative contract and they have the resources to compete for major trophies as well.

If Napoli win the league title this season, Zielinski will feel that he has nothing left to prove in the Italian league and he could look to explore a new challenge. The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League at this stage of his career could prove to be a tempting proposition for the midfielder.

Newcastle have been overly reliant on Bruno Guimaraes this season and they will need to bring in a quality partner for the Brazilian in the coming months. The Napoli midfielder could prove to be the ideal acquisition for them.