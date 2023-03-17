It seems that Crystal Palace are wasting no time in looking for a replacement for their sacked manager, Patrick Vieira.

The south Londoners dispensed with the Frenchman’s services on Friday morning and released a statement on their official website.

Given that Palace hadn’t won a single game since the last day of 2022, Vieira’s sacking is unlikely to have come as a surprise.

What could surprise many are the candidates that Steve Parish would appear to be lining up to take his place.

According to The Guardian, former Man United star and current Middlesbrough manager, Michael Carrick, is among the contenders.

Whilst Carrick has taken the Championship by storm, lifting the Teeside outfit into contention for automatic promotion, it’s doubtful he’d want to leave the job half done and to a club.

Palace’s other potential options are no less surprising.

FourFourTwo note that former Liverpool manager, Rafael Benitez, out of work since his sacking by Merseyside rivals, Everton, is the bookies favourite at this stage.

More Stories / Latest News Europa League draw: Straight back to Seville for Man United with possible semi against Juventus Pundit blames ‘miserable’ West Ham star for David Moyes’ current woes Champions League draw: Guardiola gets nightmare Man City draw and Chelsea visit champions Real Madrid

The Spaniard certainly has the requisite experience, though his more defensively minded game may not suit the expansive and attacking outfit that Palace became under Viera.

Benitez’s former captain, Steven Gerrard, remains second favourite according to the Scottish Daily Express, and whilst a big name, he doesn’t have too much managerial credibility after his sacking at Aston Villa.