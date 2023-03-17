He is one of the English Premier League’s greatest-ever players but Thierry Henry hasn’t translated his skillset to management just yet, however, he appears keen to rectify that with interest shown in a surprise vacancy.

The former Arsenal man has been out of football management since the World Cup, leaving the Belgian national team where he was assistant to Roberto Martinez.

It’s also been two years since he’s managed a team on his own which on that occasion was Montreal Impact of MLS. His only other experience was an ill-fated sojourn to one of his former clubs, AS Monaco.

Perhaps because he doesn’t want to risk having his name sullied further in his home country, he has turned down the opportunity to oversee the French national women’s team according to ESPN.

The outlet quote sources as saying that in actual fact Henry has his eyes on the vacant position for Head Coach of the United States Men’s National Team.

Former incumbent, Gregg Berhalter, didn’t have his contract renewed at the end of the World Cup, and even though there are accusations of domestic abuse being levelled at him (per ESPN), he is potentially still in the running.

Henry’s association with MLS, that includes a successful playing spell at NY Red Bulls, doesn’t really qualify him for a crack at the top job in the States.

Nor does his time at Monaco or Montreal, where it’s fair to suggest he wasn’t an overwhelming success. Indeed, in 15 games in all competitions during 2018/19 at the former, he managed only two wins according to Footy Stats.

USNMT can surely only be seduced by his name and playing credentials, and that’s a dangerous game to be playing at this point.