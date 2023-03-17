Video: Conte drops major hint that Harry Kane could leave Tottenham

Although it wouldn’t necessarily be a surprise to see Harry Kane leave Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, for manager Antonio Conte to hint at that scenario seems a little unprofessional.
It isn’t clear if the Italian will be staying at White Hart Lane himself, though he did give an opinion that the north Londoners would want the striker to stay at the club for the rest of his career.
Cryptically, he also went on to say that “you know football, sometimes it’s unpredictable” suggesting that, perhaps, Kane’s time at Spurs could be coming to an end.
?? “This is a question for the club. For sure the club wants to involve Harry Kane for the rest of his career in my opinion.”
Antonio Conte says he believes Tottenham will want to keep Harry Kane at the club until he retires. ? pic.twitter.com/KnYWLLp0gL
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2023