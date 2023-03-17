Video: Sir Jim Ratcliffe arrives at Old Trafford to progress Man United takeover talks

Friday morning saw the arrival at Old Trafford of Sir Jim Ratcliffe, as he looks to progress his takeover bid for Manchester United.

He and his delegation were warmly greeted by United’s Chief Executive Officer, Richard Arnold, before they all disappeared behind a stadium door.

As with Sheikh Jassim’s delegation that arrived on Thursday, the day is expected to involve a series of meetings and a trip to Carrington, United’s famous old training facility.