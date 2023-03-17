The future of Manuel Lanzini’s future at London Stadium looks bleak.

The 30-year-old midfielder spent the 2015–16 season on loan at Upton Park before making his permanent move to West Ham for about £9.4 million in the summer of 2016.

He was very popular in East London, but tragedy struck for him in 2018. Lanzini suffered an ACL tear while practicing with Argentina prior to the World Cup in Russia.

The 30-year-old contract is up this summer but West Ham have the option to extend it for another year.

The Argentinian star has barely played this season and it doesn’t look like he will remain at West Ham beyond this summer.

When asked if West Ham have shown indication about extending his contract, Lanzini said:

“No, nobody talks with me, but we will see what happens in the summer.”