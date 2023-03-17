West Ham United striker Michail Antonio has now opened up on his injury blow that led to him missing the game against Aston Villa.

Antonio has had a disappointing season by his standards but he managed to get back amongst the goals in the UEFA Europa conference league game against AEK Larnaca in the first leg.

The 32-year-old was hoping to build on that performance and get on the scoresheet once again against the West Midlands club. However, he was ruled out because of an injury blow and Antonio is frustrated because of that.

The West Ham striker feels that he could have excelled against Aston Villa because of their high defensive line. Antonio has the pace and movement to get in behind a high line and hurt the opposition.

Antonio cited the example of Jarrod Bowen and explained that the West Ham winger enjoyed a lot of space behind the back four and he could have been in a similar situation if he had played against Aston Villa.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Antonio said: “Me getting two goals against Larnaca I was gutted I didn’t get to play this weekend, as I wanted to get the momentum,” he said. “Having to miss the game was frustrating. “The game was made for me, they play such a high line, and the runs in behind – you saw Jarrod [Bowen] get a few where we put the ball over the top of them and he was in on goal or setting somebody up. “It was a game I would have thrived in.”

Meanwhile, West Ham are currently fighting for their place in the Premier League next season and it remains to be seen whether they can improve on their recent performances and beat the drop to the Championship.

The Hammers have made it through to the quarter-finals of the European Cup competition and they will be hoping to finish the league season strongly as well.