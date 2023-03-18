Newcastle’s pursuit of Napoli sensation Kvaratskhelia given timely boost with £140m fee mooted

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is a player very much in demand, and Newcastle have been tipped a wink as to what it might take to secure his services.

As the Italian outfit head towards their first Serie A title in three decades, so the vultures are circling for their best players.

Kvaratskhelia has been in sensational form all season (13 goals and 15 assists per WhoScored), and it’s led to him earning the moniker of ‘Kvaradona,’ in a nod to former Napoli title winner, Diego Maradona. Some accolade that.

Indeed, the club’s only two Serie A titles came when the Argentinian was in situ (1986/87 and 1989/90).

It would therefore be poetic if Napoli were able to repeat the success now, with a player that clearly reminds supporters of one of the all-time greats.

Whether or not they go on to lift the title or the Champions League, it may be that Kvaratskhelia moves on to pastures new next season, and it’s the premier European competition that will dictate if the Magpies are in the running.

According to Football Insider, their understanding is that Newcastle will need to secure Champions League football if there’s to be any chance of acquiring the 22-year-old.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Christian Falk confirms Dortmund ‘putting pressure’ on nine-goal star amid Arsenal & Tottenham interest All change at Liverpool with three midfielders on the move this summer ‘Definitely in the race’ – Chelsea looking to gazump rivals to Rice signature

Back in the 1990s, Kevin Keegan proudly led the Magpies and at that time, David Ginola’s silky skills had the whole of the continent sitting up and taking notice.

If a potential £140m fee (per Football Insider) is met and Champions League football returns to Tyneside, Kvaratskhelia could well be the man to lead the charge into a new era for Eddie Howe and Co.