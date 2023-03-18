All change at Liverpool with three midfielders on the move this summer

After a period of incredible success under Jurgen Klopp, it’s been a dismal season in 2022/23 for Liverpool and a campaign which they’ll end with no silverware.

The German took the Reds to a Champions League title and a longed-for maiden Premier League crown, but the Anfield outfit have been well off the pace for much of this season.

Battering Manchester United 7-0 and then following that result with a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth neatly encapsulates why there needs to be improvements made by Klopp.

To that end, it appears that the writing is already on the wall for three Liverpool midfielders.

It’s an area where they’ve struggled recently, given various injury concerns and the inescapable fact that age is catching up on one or two players.

The emergence of the excellent Stefan Bajcetic, and a potential move for Jude Bellingham (per Football Insider) also means that Klopp needs to trim his midfield numbers.

To that end, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be allowed to move on in the summer, per The Athletic (subscription required), who also note that Arthur Melo will return to Juventus.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Definitely in the race’ – Chelsea looking to gazump rivals to Rice signature Exclusive: ‘It’s getting difficult’ – Bundesliga insider shares what he heard Bayern tell Joao Cancelo amid uncertain future Haaland’s Man City release clause no longer valid thanks to Guardiola manoeuvring

The latter’s career has dipped significantly since signing for Barcelona. A swap deal with Miralem Pjanic made no sense, and after not being able to forge a career in Italy, the Brazilian no doubt felt his prayers were answered with a move to Anfield.

As The Athletic note, having played just 13 minutes of football this season surely makes Melo one of Klopp’s worst-ever loan signings.