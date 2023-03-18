Chelsea will be on high alert this summer with Gladbach already of the mindset that they will lose Manu Kone at the end of the season.

The Blues will perhaps be joined by fellow interested party Liverpool in the same window, given the Reds’ clear need for reinforcements within the midfield department.

“Manu Koné’s club, Gladbach, know that they will lose him this summer, unless something crazy happens,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed to CaughtOffside in his latest Substack column.

“There are talks now between the sporting director, Roland Virkus, and Koné’s management, discussing how much would be on the table for selling him (crazy amounts like €40-50m).

“PSG are interested. The player is French. We heard that Chelsea knocked on the door and have an interest in him. I don’t think he’s focused purely on one league, the most important thing for the player is focusing on the next step.”

Though Champions League football may also elude the Stamford Bridge-based outfit this term, they will certainly hope that their superior finances will have some kind of say in where the Frenchman goes before the 2023/24 campaign.

€40-50m (£35-43.7m) would hardly represent a potential breaking of the bank for top six Premier League clubs, so one might imagine there will be a multitude of sides keen to at least consider the possibility of attracting Kone to England.

Whilst PSG can certainly pull on the midfielder’s connection to his homeland, their troubling form in Europe in recent years is perhaps not indicative of a project on the rise.

Likewise, of course, Chelsea’s spending hardly gives of the impression of a club united in it’s goals behind the scenes and certainly not amidst the swathe of rumours circling Graham Potter and his future in the English capital.