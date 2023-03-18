‘Definitely in the race’ – Chelsea looking to gazump rivals to Rice signature

It seems fairly clear that West Ham’s Declan Rice is going to be one of the most sought after transfers this summer, and according to one well-placed source, Chelsea are now definitely in the race to sign him.

The Blues are awash with cash it would appear, after Todd Boehly plundered the last two transfer markets to the tune of €611.49m (£541.14m) according to transfermarkt.

Although it isn’t clear if Mason Mount will still be at the Blues in 2023/24, keeping the England international at Stamford Bridge could well be key to securing Rice ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Football Insider detail the interest of the Gunners and the Red Devils, whilst Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg, tweeted that Chelsea are jostling to join the pack.

News #Rice: Chelsea is definitely in the race and highly interested – confirmed! He’s one of the top candidates in order to strengthen the defensive midfield. Contract until 2024. Therefore good chances to sign him this summer. #CFC @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/LOnofTHAvx — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 16, 2023

Rice was released by the west London outfit as a youngster, but it’s believed that he and fellow England international, Mount, have remained close friends.

If West Ham are forced into selling their captain, who doesn’t appear willing to extend his contract after a dismal season for the Hammers, then surely staying in or around the capital will appeal.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: ‘It’s getting difficult’ – Bundesliga insider shares what he heard Bayern tell Joao Cancelo amid uncertain future Haaland’s Man City release clause no longer valid thanks to Guardiola manoeuvring Opinion: Why Daniel Levy is Tottenham’s best hope for keeping hold of Harry Kane

The east Londoners may prefer to sell to the highest bidder in order to maximise revenue that can then be spent on other players to strengthen the squad, but ultimately Rice’s own preference must be taken into account.