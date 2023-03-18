‘Definitely in the race’ – Chelsea looking to gazump rivals to Rice signature

Arsenal FC Chelsea FC
Posted by

It seems fairly clear that West Ham’s Declan Rice is going to be one of the most sought after transfers this summer, and according to one well-placed source, Chelsea are now definitely in the race to sign him.

The Blues are awash with cash it would appear, after Todd Boehly plundered the last two transfer markets to the tune of €611.49m (£541.14m) according to transfermarkt.

Although it isn’t clear if Mason Mount will still be at the Blues in 2023/24, keeping the England international at Stamford Bridge could well be key to securing Rice ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Football Insider detail the interest of the Gunners and the Red Devils, whilst Sky Sports journalist, Florian Plettenberg, tweeted that Chelsea are jostling to join the pack.

Rice was released by the west London outfit as a youngster, but it’s believed that he and fellow England international, Mount, have remained close friends.

Mason Mount and Declan Rice

If West Ham are forced into selling their captain, who doesn’t appear willing to extend his contract after a dismal season for the Hammers, then surely staying in or around the capital will appeal.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: ‘It’s getting difficult’ – Bundesliga insider shares what he heard Bayern tell Joao Cancelo amid uncertain future
Haaland’s Man City release clause no longer valid thanks to Guardiola manoeuvring
Opinion: Why Daniel Levy is Tottenham’s best hope for keeping hold of Harry Kane

The east Londoners may prefer to sell to the highest bidder in order to maximise revenue that can then be spent on other players to strengthen the squad, but ultimately Rice’s own preference must be taken into account.

More Stories Declan Rice Graham Potter Todd Boehly

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.