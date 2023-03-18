‘Disgusting’ – Newcastle ace who lost possession 10 times ripped into on social media

It was a night to remember for Alexander Isak as the striker bagged a brace to earn Newcastle all three points at Nottingham Forest, however, it could so nearly have been a night to forget for Sven Botman.

The giant Magpies defender had an awful night at the City Ground, losing possession on 10 separate occasions according to SofaScore.

Thankfully, Eddie Howe’s side were able to grind out the victory with Isak’s calmly taken penalty in injury time proving to be the difference between the two sides.

It’s a win too that keeps Newcastle in the hunt for the Champions League.

With 12 games left to play, they have are just a point behind Tottenham in fourth place but with a game in hand, and only three points behind Manchester United in third.

Botman can thank his lucky stars, and it was his horrendous error that led to the hosts taking the lead in the first half.

It was the classic defender not looking up before playing the pass mistake, and content creator, Kendall Rowan, certainly wasn’t holding back on Twitter.

That is absolutely disgusting rare mistake from Botman — Kendall Rowan (@kendallrowanx) March 17, 2023

‘That is absolutely disgusting rare mistake from Botman,’ she wrote, surely echoing the thoughts of thousands of other Magpies followers.

With the Forest game put to bed, Botman can at least now look forward rather than back.