Exclusive: Christian Falk confirms Dortmund ‘putting pressure’ on nine-goal star amid Arsenal & Tottenham interest

Julian Brandt could be the subject of a potential bidding war at Borussia Dortmund, with Christian Falk exclusively revealing to CaughtOffside that Dortmund are aware of interest in the player from both Tottenham and Arsenal.

Ahead of a potential exit from star prodigy Jude Bellingham this summer, BVB will be hoping to avoid a summer of significant change within their ranks and have preemptively begun ‘putting pressure’ on the 26-year-old.

“It’s a pity that Julian Brandt is injured at the moment because he’s been playing very well for Borussia Dortmund and now the national games have arrived,” the German journalist wrote.

“Of course, Dortmund heard about interest from the Premier League – especially Arsenal and Tottenham, we heard – and that’s why they’ve been putting pressure on the player; they want to have talks with him and his father to work out a new contract.

“So you see, Dortmund are getting nervous because they know, in his head, the possibility of a Premier League move is being considered. Now, they’re pushing to get him signed up on a new contract. But Arsenal and Tottenham would be interesting for Julian.”

The German international has enjoyed one of his best seasons in the black and yellow shirt, amassing a collection of 14 goal contributions (nine goals, five assists) in 32 games (across all competitions).

With Arsenal missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk, owing to Chelsea wielding their significant financial weight in the market, the Gunners remain in need of a quality left-sided wide man.

Able to play as an advanced midfielder and on the opposing flank, Brandt would bring some much-needed positional versatility to the Emirates Stadium were they to beat out interest from fellow London outfit Tottenham.

Whilst Mikel Arteta’s men have enjoyed a great deal of luck with injuries this term – much to the chagrin of Erik ten Hag (via Hayters TV) – logic dictates that their fortune will shift at some point.

Ideally for them, this won’t occur until the next campaign or further down the line, but shoring up the squad with players capable of filing out in a variety of positions surely can’t hurt their resiliency in the long-run.