Keith Hackett, a former FIFA official, has criticized the decision to disallow Elliot Anderson’s goal in Newcastle United’s dramatic victory over Nottingham Forest.

The Geordie midfielder, who replaced the injured Allan Saint-Maximin at halftime, believed he had given the Magpies the lead in the 64th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside.

Incorrect, the goal should have been allowed. The Forest defender made a deliberate play for the ball. Therefore NU player was not offside https://t.co/DXiqBFu1B3 — KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) March 18, 2023

Hackett tweeted: “VAR was wrong to rule out the Newcastle United goal for offside.