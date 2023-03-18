Keith Hackett, a former FIFA official, has criticized the decision to disallow Elliot Anderson’s goal in Newcastle United’s dramatic victory over Nottingham Forest.
The Geordie midfielder, who replaced the injured Allan Saint-Maximin at halftime, believed he had given the Magpies the lead in the 64th minute but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Incorrect, the goal should have been allowed. The Forest defender made a deliberate play for the ball. Therefore NU player was not offside https://t.co/DXiqBFu1B3
— KEITH HACKETT (@HACKETTREF) March 18, 2023
Hackett tweeted: “VAR was wrong to rule out the Newcastle United goal for offside.
“Under Law 11, the Forest defender made a deliberate play therefore Newcastle player should not have been ruled offside. Goal should have been allowed.
“If the pass, attempt to gain possession or clearance by the player in control of the ball is inaccurate or unsuccessful, this does not negate the fact that the player ‘deliberately played’ the ball’.”
“Incompetence, it is as simple as that.” Hackett added.
“Lack of concentration. Clear that VAR referees across the group do not fully understand what a clear and obvious error is. I also begin to doubt their law knowledge.”
Luckily the disallowed goal didn’t cost Newcastle as the Magpies managed to get all three points late in the game as Alexander Isak converted his penalty in 93th minute.