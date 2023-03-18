Liverpool are interested in signing VfL Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven in the summer according to Christian Falk.

The Bild journalist in his exclusive piece for Caughtoffside reported that the Merseyside club are among the number of clubs scouting the talented 21-year-old.

The list of clubs keeping an eye on him include Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Inter Milan, Barcelona, Juventus and As Roma.

Falk further added that the player himself does not mind staying with at Wolfsburg for another year but also admitted that he would be open to a move to the Premier League and Spain.

He has a contract with the Bundesliga club that runs till 2027 with no release clause but according to Falk, the club may be prepared to sell him for a fee around €30m.

The centre back is extremely quick recording 35.97 per hour and speed is one of the qualities that Klopp prefers in his centre backs with the highline he plays with.

He is a ball playing centre-back and is a great passer of the ball with bis pass success rate amounts to 91.14 per cent.