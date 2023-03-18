Man United’s disgraced star Mason Greenwood will marry pregnant girlfriend

There doesn’t appear to be a week that goes by without disgraced Man United star, Mason Greenwood, being in the headlines.

On this occasion, according to The Sun, it’s because of his intention to marry his pregnant girlfriend, Harriet Robson.

The 21-year-old’s future with the Red Devils is unclear at this stage.

He was arrested back in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault, per The Sun, with Robson having made accusations according to The Independent.

That led to the England international being suspended by his club, and in October The Sun reported that Greenwood was being charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.

????????| BREAKING! Mason Greenwood intends to MARRY his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, after rape charges against him were dropped. [via @TheSun] ??#MUFC pic.twitter.com/QHOmFKKytm — UtdChronicle (@UtdChronicle) March 17, 2023

In February 2023, all charges were then dropped after key witness withdrew statements and new evidence emerged, per Sky News.

It isn’t entirely clear what that new evidence was, but the upshot was that Greenwood remained a free man with his character unblemished, at least in the eyes of the law.

For the moment, Man United have still apparently still not made a decision on whether to reintroduce their player back into the first-team environment, or look to move him on elsewhere.

Regardless of his employment travails and the stain on his character, the youngster can at least look forward to celebrating married life.