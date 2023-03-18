Man United’s disgraced star Mason Greenwood will marry pregnant girlfriend

There doesn’t appear to be a week that goes by without disgraced Man United star, Mason Greenwood, being in the headlines.
On this occasion, according to The Sun, it’s because of his intention to marry his pregnant girlfriend, Harriet Robson.
The 21-year-old’s future with the Red Devils is unclear at this stage.
He was arrested back in January 2022 on suspicion of rape and assault, per The Sun, with Robson having made accusations according to The Independent.
That led to the England international being suspended by his club, and in October The Sun reported that Greenwood was being charged with attempted rape, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour.
In February 2023, all charges were then dropped after key witness withdrew statements and new evidence emerged, per Sky News.
It isn’t entirely clear what that new evidence was, but the upshot was that Greenwood remained a free man with his character unblemished, at least in the eyes of the law.
For the moment, Man United have still apparently still not made a decision on whether to reintroduce their player back into the first-team environment, or look to move him on elsewhere.
Regardless of his employment travails and the stain on his character, the youngster can at least look forward to celebrating married life.
It’s been one heck of a roller coast ride. Accused of rape and assault, suspended from playing by United, 1 year of pounding by the press and the general public, found guilty in the court of public opinion, witnesses refuse to testify, No Case To Be Heard is the outcome, Mason is effectively free to move on with his life, United continue to cave to public opinion and it’s rumoured that they want him to appear on TV in an interview, the same United jumped through hoops to sign Ronaldo who had previously been in a similar situation and alledgedly paid for it to go away, United keep Maguire after found guilty of assaulting police officers, Southgate plays Maguire in the European Nations and the World Cup, Southgate makes it known through his minions that Mason is persona non grata in his English set-up, but Flash Walker is okay and so is Toney who is accused by Southgate’s bosses at the English FA of over 232 betting violations, you just can’t make this crap up. Seriously, you just can’t!
As reguards Mason Greenwood manu need to s..t or get off the pot its not fair to the young lad