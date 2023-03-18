Manchester United are reportedly set to prepare a significant €120m (£105.1m) fee for the potential signing of Randal Kolo Muani ahead of the summer window, Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest column for CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils are said to be in the market for a new forward and, judging by the Frenchman’s record in the Bundesliga this term – 30 goal contributions in 34 games, across all competitions – it could represent good business for both outfits involved.

“We heard that Manchester United is going to prepare a big offer for Randal Kolo Muani – specifically, €120m. That’s a price Frankfurt wouldn’t say no to,” the BILD journalist wrote.

“Last week, there was a meeting with the new agents, Moussa Sissoko and the sporting director, Markus Krösche.

“They are getting offers and if there is a big offer they have to consider it. At the moment, nothing has happened as the offer isn’t on the table yet. The agents are pushing because new agents can only make money if they make a new deal.”

Able to play across the forward line, the 24-year-old could shake things up at Old Trafford at a time when the club’s wide men are struggling to consistently deliver on the pitch.

MORE: Exclusive: Bundesliga outfit know they’ll lose key midfielder this summer amid Chelsea interest

But for Marcus Rashford’s phenomenal 27 goals (in all competitions), one might imagine that Erik ten Hag’s men would find their placement in the league table somewhat changed.

Indeed, it’s rather telling that Manchester United’s next highest top scorer is chief creator Bruno Fernandes with eight goals and 10 assists.

Jadon Sancho and Antony – both acquired for seismic fees themselves – feature lower down the list with five and seven goals each respectively and less than half their English teammate’s goals-per-90 rate (0.33 and 0.30 respectively).

One might imagine the hope will be that a signing of Kolo Muani’s calibre will be about future-proofing as much as boosting versatility as the club looks to avoid being singularly reliant on Rashford’s goalscoring exploits.