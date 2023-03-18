Opinion: Why Daniel Levy is Tottenham’s best hope for keeping hold of Harry Kane

As we hurtle towards the end of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, Tottenham will be bracing themselves for more enquiries for their talisman, Harry Kane.

The striker has enjoyed another successful campaign personally, even if the north Londoners have underperformed once more.

Although he’s eight goals behind Erling Haaland in the running for this season’s Golden Boot per BBC Sport, Kane’s 20 has helped move him past Jimmy Greaves as Spurs’ all-time top scorer.

To that end he has nothing left to prove to anyone at White Hart Lane, and at 29 years of age, the time is now right for him to move on and win the trophies he so obviously craves and which have eluded him whilst in north London.

Of course, Tottenham won’t let him go without a fight and maybe not at all.

Refusing to negotiate with Manchester City in 2021 when it appeared that Kane was destined to sign for Pep Guardiola’s side, per The Telegraph, remains one of Daniel Levy’s finest hours.

The chairman would appear to remain the club’s best hope of keeping the England marksman once again.

Daily Mail report that Real Madrid are now monitoring developments, with Man United and Bayern Munich also interested.

Given that Spurs still haven’t won any silverware, it’s difficult to imagine that Kane would willingly stay at the club with just one year left on his current deal.

However, with Levy still at the helm, any potential suitors will have to fight tooth and nail to even get him to the negotiating table.

Tottenham could still win this one, however unlikely that seems at this stage.