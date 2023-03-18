Real Madrid are considering a surprise move for Chelsea striker

Real Madrid could be in for a surprise move as reports suggest the club is considering signing Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Belgian forward is currently on loan at Inter Milan, where he has failed to impress during his second stint with the club.

The news comes as Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Lukaku will return to his parent club, Chelsea, at the end of the season. However, it seems that the Belgian may not stay at Stamford Bridge for long as Real Madrid reportedly see him as a “strong option” to partner with Karim Benzema upfront.

According to the Daily Mail, Spanish outlet Fichajes has reported that Real Madrid is a big fan of Lukaku’s ability and is willing to sign him in the summer.

The move could be a potential boost for Lukaku, who had an incredible time at Inter Milan during his first stint, scoring 64 goals and assisting 16 in all competitions.

Lukaku’s return to Chelsea in 2021 for a record-breaking £97m transfer fee has not been as successful, with the Belgian failing to replicate his form from Inter and soon falling out of favor with then-manager Thomas Tuchel. With Chelsea reportedly not keen on Lukaku, it remains unclear where the striker will be playing next season.

Chelsea will undoubtedly be hoping to cash in on Lukaku should a lucrative offer come their way.