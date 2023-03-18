Roy Hodgson tipped for a shock return to the Premier League as club holds ‘talks’ with the veteran manager

Roy Hodgson is being tipped for a sensational return to Crystal Palace as the club look to replace Patrick Vieira, according to to the latest reports.

The veteran Premier League manager spent four years at Palace before being replaced by Vieira but could now be set for a comeback in order to help the club avoid relegation this season.

The move comes after Palace’s decision to part ways with Patrick Viera following a poor run of results this season. Viera had done an excellent job with Palace, getting them to play a more attractive style of football and guiding them to a FA Cup semi-final last season. However, the club has won only one game since their 2-0 win over Bournemouth in December, drawing five and losing six. This has left them in 12th place with 27 points, just three points above the relegation zone.

Hodgson, who previously managed Fulham, Liverpool, and West Brom, as well as the England national team, has been out of work since leaving Watford at the end of last season. He insisted that it was his last gig as a manager however, according to The Sun, he is now being considered as a short-term option by Palace officials.

According to the report, there have been positive talks between him and Crystal Palace officials and he could be ready to ‘step back in once again‘.

Despite his age, he is still highly respected in the game and has a wealth of experience at the highest level. He is also a familiar face to Palace supporters, having guided the club to survival during his previous spell at Selhurst Park.

If Hodgson does return to Palace, he will have a tough task on his hands to steer the club away from the relegation zone. However, with his vast knowledge and experience, he could provide the leadership and stability the team needs to avoid the drop.