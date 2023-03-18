Significant Mason Mount update as Chelsea star’s deal negotiations stall

Graham Potter’s Chelsea look to have got themselves out of the funk they’ve found themselves in for much of the 2022/23 season, but there are still some matters that need attending to, most notably Mason Mount’s future.

According to The Sun, the England international’s current contract discussions have stalled, and with the transfer window rapidly approaching, it isn’t clear if the Blues will allow this one to drift or not.

It’s believed that a number of clubs are interested in his services, with the player apparently wanting a significant upgrade on his current weekly wage.

With Champions League football unlikely for the Blues next season, unless they can maintain a late surge in the current campaign, Mount would likely want to test the waters elsewhere in any event, regardless of whether the west Londoners eventually meet his demands.

That eventuality seems more possible after the recent news that the player has changed his agents.

According to journalist, Jacque Talbot, Mount has joined Wasserman, who count ex-Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman, amongst their clients.

Mason Mount gets new agent in Wasserman – large USA-based group with many ties to Premier League and Bundesliga — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) March 17, 2023

There can be little other reason to do so at precisely this point unless you’re unhappy with the negotiating style from your representatives, and an inability to secure what’s wanted.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Bundesliga outfit know they’ll lose key midfielder this summer amid Chelsea interest Xavi willing to sell major stars to fund Barcelona move for Chiesa Man United’s summer transfer negotiations will be led by Red Devils fan

With only a dozen games left in this Premier League season, time is of the essence for Mount in terms of getting his future secured one way or the other.

If he departs west London, Chelsea will surely be kicking themselves at having let such an enviable talent slip through their fingers.