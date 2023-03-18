Southampton score twice in 15 minutes including a stoppage time penalty to secure a thrilling draw against Spurs

Southampton came back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 in what was an absolute thriller of a match.

Pedro Porro gave Spurs the lead just before half time but it was very quickly cancelled out after Che Adams equalised 44 seconds into the second half.

Despite constant attack from Southampton, it was Kane who restored Tottenham’s lead with a powerful header and it looked like it would be a comfortable win for Tottenham when 9 minutes later at the 74th minute Perisic scored an incredible volley from the edge of the box to double Spurs’ lead.

But relegation fighting Southampton put in a stunning fight. Just four minutes after the Croatian’s goal, Southampton got a goal back courtesy of former Arsenal man Theo Walcott.

And it was mostly Southampton from there onwards and eventually they got their equalising goal in the stoppage time. Pape Matar Sarr fouled Ainsley Maitland-Niles inside the box. And James Ward-Prowse made no mistake in putting it past Fraser Forster to earn the Saints a very important point.

Theo Walcott’s goal:

James Ward-Prowse equaliser: