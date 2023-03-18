Todd Boehly’s next decision could have huge implications for Chelsea

As football club owners go Todd Boehly is certainly one to make his mark, Chelsea having spent an extortionate amount in the last two transfer windows, however, his next decision could have much further reaching implications for the west London outfit.

Since taking over from Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge, the American with the deep pockets has invested €611.49m (£541.14m) into the playing squad, per transfermarkt.

With news that UEFA are potentially relaxing their rules on club owners being able to purchase other clubs that play in the same competitions, (after UEFA chief Alexander Ceferin mentioned it on The Overlap with Gary Neville, video below) The Guardian now note that Boehly is ramping up his interest in purchasing a stake in Strasbourg.

The Ligue 1 club have, apparently, been looking for investment, and should Boehly be the man to provide it, it could seriously affect his ownership of the Blues. Not necessarily in a bad way either.

There would surely be the likelihood of Strasbourg becoming a potential ‘feeder’ club with Chelsea able to plunder all of their best talent.

Similarly, an arrangement whereby fringe players at the Blues get game time in the French league could work for all parties.

Not to mention the possibility of academy players switching between the two organisations.

Boehly even hinted at just these scenarios before this potential new rule change.

Speaking at a SALT conference about his global vision for Chelsea, he said: “We can show pathways for our young superstars to get on to the Chelsea pitch while getting them real game time.”

This latest development could see Boehly’s vision start to become a reality.