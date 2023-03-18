“Tottenham’s story is this” – Conte lashes out at Spurs ownership after Southampton draw

Antonio Conte has lashed out on Spurs owners after the 3-3 draw at Saint Mary’s Stadium earlier today.

Tottenham took the lead late in the first half through Porro. Che Adams drew Saints level before Kane and Perisic scored in the span on 10 minutes to give Spurs a 3-1 lead.

And just when it looked like it would be a comfortable win for the away side, Saints scored twice in 15 minutes including a stoppage time penalty to draw the game.

Spurs lose two crucial points in their fight for a top 4 finish. A win would have seen them climb to 3rd in the table.

And Antonio Conte did not hold back as he launched an incredible attack on his ‘selfish’ players as well as the Tottenham owners.

He told BBC March of the Day (via Evening Standard):

“The problem is we have shown we are not a team.”

“We are 11 players. I see selfish players. I see players that don’t want to help each other, don’t play with heart.”

He then targeted Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. He said:

“It is the same every season, no matter who the manager is.”

“They’re used to it here. Don’t play for something important. They don’t want to play under pressure. They don’t want to play under stress.

“Tottenham’s story is this. 20 years there is the owner and they never won something. Why?”

“Until now I tried to hide the situation. We can fight for what in this period, with this attitude, this commitment? For what? 7th? 8th place?”

"Until now I tried to hide the situation. We can fight for what in this period, with this attitude, this commitment? For what? 7th? 8th place?" — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) March 18, 2023

Conte is set to leave the club at the end of the season once his contract ends but after this scathing attack on the Tottenham leadership, he might be sacked sooner.